Nestl’s off-white queen duvet cover set includes two pillow shams for $24 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday Deals, TheComfortZone (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Nestl Off-white Queen Duvet Cover for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $30 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price of 2022 so far. Comprised of microfiber and double brushed “for ultimate softness,” this duvet cover is lightweight, breathable, and even cool to the touch. It’s designed for a queen bed and includes a duvet cover that measures 90×90 as well as two 20×26 pillow shams. This is a great way to give your bedroom a nice upgrade as we head into the holidays, so be sure to check it out at Amazon before heading below for more.

If you already have a duvet that you love, consider spending $17 on this sleep mask instead. I use this every night and absolutely love it. It allows me to sleep with ease even on a nice Saturday afternoon when the sun is high in the sky, as no light gets in. Plus, when traveling or on vacation, not all hotel rooms have great blinds if you plan to sleep in, which is where this sleep mask really shines.

Save up to 50% on some Yankee Candles to add some ambiance to any space. Pricing starts at $11 or less and you’ll find that some of these candles are perfect for Christmas time, so that sale is well worth checking out. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find other ways to upgrade your house before friends and family come over this month.

Nestl Duvet Cover Set features:

The Nestl Duvet Cover Set features tightly woven and double brushed 100% microfiber contributing to a silky soft feel. Lightweight, breathable, and cool to the touch, our luxuriously soft Duvet Covers will create a serene sleeping experience, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated! The attached ties in each corner keeps your comforter in place at all time preventing it from shifting around. The duvet cover fastens with large, clear buttons that blend in seamlessly. They are easy to use and less likely to come undone.

