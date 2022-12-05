Stanley travel mugs, insulated bottles, more up to 31% off with deals from $17.50 via Amazon

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Stanley sale featuring the brand’s popular drinkware, travel mugs, insulated bottles, and more. Some of the deals are returning prices back to the short-lived Black Friday listings, offering shoppers another chance at landing a new drinking vessels for themselves or a loved one over the holidays. The deals start from $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and include some the classic green hammertone Stanley gear as well as some of the more vibrant and modern designs alongside its flasks, camping mugs, and more. Head below for more details and our top picks. 

Amazon 1-day Stanley holiday sale:

While you will find some more casual and daily-use options in today’s Stanley sale, they are also great for folks setting out on outdoor adventures and the like as well. On that note, you’ll want to check out this ongoing deal on the Nite Ize DoohicKey keychain multi-tool as well as the still live Backcountry holiday sale offering solid price drops on a wide range of outdoor clothing, jackets, footwear, and more. 

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Bottle features:

  • KEEP IT HOT OR COLD: Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume
  • TOUGH AND DURABLE –The industrial-grade 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance. This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag, or travel with it
  • MULTI-PURPOSE LID: The Stanley thermos is designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can put it in your backpack without worrying about any spills. The wide mouth of the thermos helps with easy pouring into the lid that doubles as an eight-ounce cup

