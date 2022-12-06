Cooler Master’s ORB X battle station rig immerses you with its semi-enclosed cockpit

“Where Luxury Meets Technology.” That is Cooler Master’s motto for its latest creation which it is now announcing – the ORB X. This “fully immersive” multi-purpose station will come as an all-in-one unit with seamless hardware and software integration, elevating your visual, audio, and comfort experiences. The ORB X is beyond a gaming cockpit as it will help your stay productive with the semi-enclosed design minimizing outside distractions while increasing immersion into content and games. If you want to learn more about this multi-purpose cockpit system, be sure to keep reading below the fold.

Cooler Master is just the latest company to get in on the gaming cockpit concept, though it is aiming the ORB X at both gamers and professionals alike. When you configure your setup, you will be able to choose between a single 34-inch monitor or a triple 27-inch monitor array depending on your needs, as gamers may prefer the single monitor experience. There is even an integrated surround sound speaker system housed in this station to deliver a “realistic, accurate, and dynamic audio experience.” The fully automated shuttle dome will allow for adjustments and privacy while working at the press of a button. There is a hidden compartment for PCs and consoles for a tidy organization to keep the cockpit looking sleek and futuristic. You will even be able to choose between an Arctic White or Universe Black syle.

Comfort is paramount with any setup like this and Cooler Master has a newly designed ergonomic recliner integrated here. It provides an adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and leg rest so you don’t have to worry about comfort and can focus on your work or games. There is even a remote controller so you can customize ergonomics, audio, and color options with simple button presses. You can also keep your phone charged with the integrated wireless charger so you don’t have to deal with cables or clutter. As the ORB X is just the cockpit with the chair, monitor mounts, sound system, and lighting, you will have to provide the computer, monitor(s), and peripherals. There is a total of 1200W of power available for said PC and monitors and the setup will require 240V AC power.

Availability

The Cooler Master ORB X multi-purpose station currently has no set price or expected viability date, though the waitlist registration is now open and you can add your name to the list over at its website. Though we don’t have an expected cost, you should anticipate spending well over $1,000 if not even more as these integrated systems do not come cheap.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve seen a handful of companies announce and show off cockpit stations like the ORB X before, and I’ve never seen anyone ever post about having one, though I don’t go looking for them. We will have to wait and see what comes of the ORB X, but I for one think this will be a limited-lifespan product from Cooler Master.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!