Ninja’s XL 7-in-1 air fryer indoor grill with Foodi Smart Thermometer now $150 off at $220

Amazon is now offering the Ninja IG651 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer Combo for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $370, this is 41% or $150 off the going rate, matching the Black Friday price we tracked, and the lowest we can find. Delivering indoor BBQ action all year round via its 12-inch griddle surface that runs at up to 500-degrees, it also features 7-in-1 functionality for air frying, dehydrating, roasting, baking, broiling, and more. Alongside enough space for up to six steaks, mains, and sides “at the same time,” this model also features an integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer to ensure your ideal cook. Head below for more details.

For some extra savings and similar cooking options, check out the $180 Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer. Or, save even more and go with the smaller Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill. This model also features built-in air frying action and comes in at $150 shipped on Amazon, it just doesn’t provide as much overall cooking space as today’s featured offer.

If it’s the dedicated air frying you’re after, you’ll want to head over to our deal coverage on Instant’s 2022 Vortex 9-qt. VersaZone dual basket air fryer. This one feature dual basket action but also converts into a single 9-quart air fryer and is now matching the all-time Black Friday low of $120 shipped, or $80 off the going rate. Get a closer look right here and head over to our home goods hub for more.

Ninja IG651 Foodi Indoor Air Fryer Grill features:

NINJA’S MOST POWERFUL GRILL: 500F independently powered grill grate creates direct, edge-to-edge high-heat searing for better char-grilled results. (Based on grill grate’s direct heating element Versus FG500-series grills.)

12” BBQ GRIDDLE: flat top bbq griddle cooks foods grills can’t and interlocks with the grate to harness its direct high heat. Precise temperature controls allow for fast, even cooking without hot or cold spots.

HOOD UP OR HOOD DOWN COOKING: Keep the hood down to add cyclonic air for fast, even, high-heat cooking, surround searing, crisping, and melting. Keep the hood up for intense high heat searing and flavors with direct bottom heat only.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!