Instant’s 2022 Vortex 9-qt. VersaZone dual basket air fryer returns to low at $120 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Instant Vortex 9-quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer at $119.95 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $80 off the going rate, matching the Black Friday all-time low, and the best we can find. Today’s 40% price drop is also well below the 25% off you’ll find directly from Ninja at the moment. The VersaZone dual basket delivers 8-in-1 functionality that can handle air frying, baking, roasting, broiling, reheating, or dehydration joined by SyncCook and SyncFinish tech that ensures both dishes complete the cooking process at the same time. You’ll also find a host of one-touch programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more” as well as the VersaZone divider so you can effectively use it like a traditional 9-quart air fryer or split in half for double basket action. More deals and details below.

A more affordable option is the Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer. It sells for $79 shipped at Amazon right now with same dual 4.5-quart basket setup, just don’t expect to get the fancy Instant Pot treatment or the VersaZone divider setup.

This morning saw some notable price drops go live on Ember mugs. These smart, iOS/Android-connected drinking vessels allow users to control the temperature of anything inside (mainly coffee and tea) via the companion app alongside a few other notable inclusions like a customizable LED and the all-day battery life charging coaster. Take a closer look right here while we are tracking some of the best deals of the year from $70. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

Instant Vortex 9-quart VersaZone air fryer features:

8-IN-1 FUNTIONALITY: More than an air fryer! Bake, roast, broil, reheat or dehydrate, SyncCook, SyncFinish

DUAL BASKET OPTION: Using our proprietary VersaZone technology, allowing you to cook in single 9QT or dual 4.5QT zones, with separate controls for each

SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!

EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

