Stay warm outside with Outland’s 19-inch Firebowl fire pit on sale at a new low of $70

Amazon is offering the Outland Living 19-inch Firebowl Deluxe with Cover and Carry Kit at $69.99 shipped. Down from $133, today’s deal is an additional $30 below our last mention from Amazon’s summer Prime Day event and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Made to be a “no mess campfire,” this Firebowl utilizes a propane tank and burner instead of firewood, ash, and smoke to keep you warm this winter. You’ll also find that the Firebowl is easy to transport, meaning you can bring it to the campsite easily as well. It’ll deliver up to 58,000 BTU/hour of heat, and comes with a pre-attached 10-foot hose to keep the propane tank at a safe distance. Plus, there’s a method of converting it to natural gas if you’d rather use it on the porch without a tank. Keep reading for more.

Now if you don’t mind using traditional firewood and taming it, then we recommend picking up this fire pit for $47 at Amazon. It won’t be quite as nice as just hitting a button to start the fire, but at the same time, you’ll never run out of propane and can always get a fire going.

Secure your outdoor space with Wyze Cam v3. Yep, the latest Wyze Cam is weather-resistant so you can use it indoors or outside just the same. Home Depot has a pair of them on sale for $35 total, and normally you’d spend $71 for the 2-pack.

Outland Firebowl features:

Say goodbye to dirty ash, expensive firewood, and bothersome smoke and enjoy a clean realistic propane campfire. The perfect outdoor centerpiece for camping trips, RV travels, tailgating get-togethers, beach parties, and family evenings on the backyard patio.

Travel size fire pit is lightweight and portable; easily set up in minutes with no tools required. Matchless auto-ignition feature ensures a fast and simple start-up; all weather fire bowl delivers a clean and smokeless flame with cozy warmth and beautiful evening ambiance. Measures L 19” x W 19” x H 11” with total output of 58,000 BTU/HR.

CSA approved fire pit is safe to use during most campfire bans; always check with the current fire restrictions in your area. Spark free propane campfire helps protect campgrounds and forested areas with a safer easy-to-use fire option. No assembly required

