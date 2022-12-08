ASUS’ 14-inch Chromebook marked down to low of $110 is a great first computer for kids

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 14-inch N3350/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $273, this 60% discount, or a solid $163 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with the Intel Celeron N3350 2.4GHz dual-core processor, this Chromebook is aimed at those looking for a device to work on school projects or get basic office work done. The 14-inch HD display is powered by integrated Intel UHD Graphics which is perfect for general use for better power efficiency with this laptop boasting up to 8-hour battery life on a single charge. A single USB-C port is accompanied by two USB-A ports for connecting various peripherals. Head below for more.

While you do have access to gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with this ASUS Chromebook, you won’t have any means to connect to a wired connection. If that is something you want, you could check out this USB-C to Ethernet Adapter for $17 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This adapter will give you access to Gigabit wired internet so that you will have a more reliable connection than wireless with lower latency as well. There are also three USB-A ports to connect additional accessories such as thumb drives and other peripherals.

Looking for a tablet instead of a Chromebook? We’re currently tracking a refurbished previous-generation iPad sale over from Woot with the 11-inch M1 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro model being marked down to $600, the second-best price we’ve ever seen. All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more.

ASUS 14-inch N3350/4GB/32GB Chromebook features:

Asus Chromebook 14″ Hd NanoEdge display Intel dual-core Celeron N3350 4GB RAM 32GB eMMC – C423NA-WB04 All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook which means you can edit download and convert Microsoft Office files in Google docs sheets and slides With the Google Play store you can access a rich library of apps games music movies TV books magazines and more all from your Chromebook Google Classroom Compatible! Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and cloud backups.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!