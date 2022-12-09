Crash Bandicoot goes team-based with cross-platform multi-player Crash Team Rumble

Are you a Crash Bandicoot fan? Well, the next installment in the series launches in 2023 and brings team-based online multiplayer to the franchise. Crash Team Rumble is a four versus four competitive showdown based in the “vibrant and zany universe” of Crash Bandicoot. It’s set to launch in 2023, and we have all the details for you down below.

Crash Bandicoot finally gains multiplayer

While it might not be my earliest gaming memory, some of the earlier titles that I remember playing revolve around the original Crash Bandicoot series. Now you can enjoy Crash Bandicoot with more than just yourself or one friend locally on your system.

Crash Team Rumble is an all-new, four versus four team-based online multiplayer game that’s set within the same Crash universe that we all known and love. It’ll come to PlayStation 5/4, and Xbox Series X|S and One, though it doesn’t look it’ll come to PC – at least, not at launch.

You’ll be able to play as Crash, Dingodile, and several other friends or frenemies, each of which will have thier own distinct power, personality, and play style. During a match, you’ll compete across wild and varied arenas and work to slide, smash, bump, and bash the opposing team to be the “fur-st” to collect the most Wumpa fruit in your drop-off zone, while, at the same time, keeping the opponent from doing the same thing.

Crash Team Rumble will feature cross-platform playing as well, allowing you to play with friends on multiple platforms all at the same time, meaning that you can enjoy the strategic gameplay elements which are sure to bring a laugh to all who play.

Outside of the trailer linked above, we really don’t know a whole lot more about Crash Team Rumble. It’s coming in 2023, which is a broad release range, and it’s not yet available for pre-order, though we do expect that to change as we head into next year.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad to see that the team behind Crash Bandicoot finally took notice of the multi-player action that we all know and love in modern gaming. It’s also great to see that they’re not just releasing local or online multi-player, but also cross-platform, which is something else that we’re seeing take off as we head into 2023. I’m excited to get a closer look at what Crash Team Rumble has to offer, and can’t wait to get more details on the game next year.

