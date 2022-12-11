Holiday Switch game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League, Donkey Kong Country, more

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. As we come closer to Christmas, various retailers including Amazon and Target are now offering some great deals on Nintendo Switch games. Many of which with shipping in time for the big day, you’ll find solid price drops on titles like New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Mario Strikers: Battle League at a new Amazon all-time low. The regularly $60 sports title rarely ever drops below $50 and you can now land a copy at $34.99 shipped via Amazon. You can get a complete rundown of what to expect from the Battle League title right here and be sure to head below for the rest of today’s Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hades $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $23 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO CITY Undercover $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- plus more LEGO eShop deals from $7.50
- Mario Party Superstars $48 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario: Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $28 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $6 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Games Under $20 sale
- FIFA 23 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard $16 (Reg. $60+)
- Far Cry 6 $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $8 (Reg. $10+)
- The Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $20)
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or on PS5 for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
