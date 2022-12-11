Holiday Switch game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League, Donkey Kong Country, more

Mario Strikers Battle League

Holiday game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation releases. As we come closer to Christmas, various retailers including Amazon and Target are now offering some great deals on Nintendo Switch games. Many of which with shipping in time for the big day, you’ll find solid price drops on titles like New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Mario Strikers: Battle League at a new Amazon all-time low. The regularly $60 sports title rarely ever drops below $50 and you can now land a copy at $34.99 shipped via Amazon. You can get a complete rundown of what to expect from the Battle League title right here and be sure to head below for the rest of today’s Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50

Pre-orders:

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

