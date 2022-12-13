Smartphone Accessories: Wyze ANC Bluetooth Headphones $45 (Reg. $70), more

Amazon is offering the Wyze Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $44.98 shipped. Down from $70 these days, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These headphones pack hybrid active noise cancellation which have the ability to block out up to 40dB of distractions. There’s a quick on/off toggle and it’s powered by four noise-cancelling microphones around the outside of the headset. With 20mm memory foam and elongated ear cups for a “superior fit” and added comfort during longer listening sessions. You’ll also find Amazon Alexa built-in alongside native Siri/Assistant/Bixby support, making it easy to issue voice commands to your smartphone’s platform with ease. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Wyze Headphones let you put the outside world on mute so you can focus on getting your work done while eliminating noisy distractions. We partnered with audio engineers to create an affordable pair of headphones that feel and sound like top shelf brands – from the 20mm responsive memory foam earpads to the dual 40mm TPU composite diaphragm drivers – Wyze Headphones create a truly personal and private experience. Deep bass, stable mids, and crisp highs brought to you by dual 40mm drivers and a range of frequencies up to 38kHz transport you to the front row of your favorite concert. Wyze Headphones deliver an unrivaled audio experience combining world-class engineering with premium hardware typically only reserved for “top shelf” brands. Every pair is precision tuned using leading edge audio equipment and proprietary AI algorithms.

