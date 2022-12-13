Amazon’s multi-platform Luna cloud gaming controller returns to best price ever at $40, more

As part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon now once again offering the best price we have tracked on its Luna Controller Cloud Gaming Controller. You can now land the gamepad at $39.99 shipped, which is 43% off the regular $70 price tag and matching both the Black Friday price and the lowest we have ever tracked. For those unfamiliar here, this controller is specifically designed for Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service but it is also compatible with a range of other platforms and hardware including Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear as well as Windows and Mac machines. Features include USB-C charging, low-friction thumbsticks, a D-pad, textured grips, and the usual set of shoulder triggers and face buttons. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Amazon Luna holiday deals:

Once you have secured your Luna gear before shipping slips beyond Christmas, be sure to dive into our launch coverage of Amazon’s brand new Echo Auto 2nd Gen that just went up for pre-order. Then dive into the now live last-minute Kindle reader price drops from $50 as well as the ongoing Fire tablet deals starting from $45 shipped – including both the latest models as well as some for the kids.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller:

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

Connect over Bluetooth and USB to play games outside of Luna on Windows PC, Mac, and Android devices.

Launch Luna games with Alexa – On Fire TV and Fire Tablets, press and ask Alexa to easily get to your games. Try “Alexa, play ‘Sonic Mania Plus.’

