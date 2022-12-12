Holiday pricing drops Beats Fit Pro to all-time lows from $160 (Reg. $200), Studio Buds at $90

Amazon is now discounting nearly the entire collection of latest Beats true wireless earbuds and headphones to the lowest prices of the year. Amongst its latest flagship offerings and more affordable workout companions, our favorite price cut arriving ahead of the holidays has the flagship Beats Fit Pro landing at $159.95 in several styles. Down from $200, we’ve really only seen this $40 discount emerge during Prime Day or Black Friday sales, with today’s markdown offering one last chance to score a pair for wrapping up this holiday season. The new Kim K editions are also on sale for one of the first times at $179.95, too.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Amazon is also carrying similar savings from the lead deal over to the new Beats Studio Buds. Normally selling for $150, you’re looking at a discount down at $89.99 across nearly every colorway while delivering the best price yet. This is $10 under our previous mention and only the second time we’ve seen pricing drop this low. The recent Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Though if you’d prefer something a bit more retro, we’re tracking some of Marshall’s most recent true wireless earbuds on sale from $100. Alongside just sporting those vintage stylings reminiscent of old school guitar amps, these are some of our favorite earbuds at 9to5Toys when it comes to ditching the first party offerings from Apple, Google, or Samsung. Dive into the whole sale right here which explores both of the discounts.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

