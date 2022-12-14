Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 27W USB-C Charger $7.50 (50% off), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 27W USB-C Charger for $7.49 Prime shipped. Down from $16 at Amazon normally, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at a full 50% off. Ready to dish out 27W of power, this charger is actually pretty versatile, all things considered. That’s more than enough juice to charge at 15W with MagSafe, and it will easily power your iPad and even MacBook Air. Plus, being USB-C, it’s compatible with Chromebooks, Android tablets and smartphones, as well as anything else that uses the latest USB standard for power. This charger is also fairly slim, allowing you to plug it into just about any outlet, even in compact situations like at an airport.
Spigen 27W USB-C Charger:
- Power Delivery 3.0 : Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 Technology applied for lightning fast USB Type C charging; charge a wide range of USB C devices!
- Fast Charging for iPhone and iPad: Supports 18W to 27W of Power Delivery to fast charge iPhones and iPads with the use of USB-C to Lightning Cable (Spigen DuraSync USB-C to Lightning Cable is recommended)
- Ergonomics : EZ Grip for easy plugging; minimal size allows for maximum portability
- 27W Fastest Charging for iPhone 13/14 Pro Max
- Fast Charging (18W): iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini, iPhone SE 2020, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs, Xs Max, Xr, X, 8, 8 Plus
- Fast Charging (27W): iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, Macbook Air
