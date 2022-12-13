Turtle Beach pro-grade Recon Cloud Controller with mobile clip hits Amazon low at $70 (30% off)

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller with Bluetooth

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller with Bluetooth and the mobile smartphone clip for $69.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this model at 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Both listed as shipping in time for Christmas, you can also score the base model without the Bluetooth/mobile action for $44.95, down from the regular $60 and within $5 of the all-time low. The cloud model is designed for use with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Android mobile devices with an included clip for your handset (it can be used with the included cable on console or wirelessly with Android gear) and makes for a notable Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming companion. You’re looking at 30 hours of battery life, remappable controls, a pair of pro-style back buttons, vibration feedback, and support for the brand’s Superhuman Hearing audio enhancements. Hit up our hands-on review of the Recon controllers right here and head below for more. 

A more affordable, albeit less feature-rich, solution comes by way of Amazon’s cloud controller. The Luna has now returned to its all-time low pricing we tracked over Black Friday this year at $40 shipped to deliver a less expensive multi-platform cloud gamepad option than the more pro-grade Recon detailed above. 

Be sure to check out the new Turtle Beach Xbox controller charger, then dive into our hands-on review of  PowerA’s latest MOGA XP5-i Plus for more cloud and mobile controller action. This makes for a notable Apple Arcade option and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience, pros/cons, and more in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature that hit just after launch back in August. 

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller features:

  • Designed for Xbox & Wireless Cloud Gaming
  • Long-Lasting 30-Hour Battery
  • Secure, Adjustable Phone Clip
  • Built for Cloud Gaming on Xbox Game Pass & More
  • Turtle Beach Enhanced Audio Features
  • Pro-Aim Focus Mode for Enhanced Long-Range Shots
  • Ergonomic Cooling Grips & Vibration Feedback

