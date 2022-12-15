Shure’s MV7 USB/XLR podcasting mics from $161 with holiday shipping (Up to 53% off)

Update: The Shure Amazon Black Friday price drops are still live with several of the best models still listed as shipping in-time for the holidays. Those include the Shure MV7 USB Mic, the MV7X XLR model, and more. Details below.

Amazon has now kicked off a new Shure sale with notable price drops on its popular headphones and microphones starting from $41. But one of the real standout deals here is on the brand’s Shure MV7 USB or XLR Microphone at $224 shipped. Regularly $249, this might not seem like a huge price drop, but this model rarely goes on sale and has really only ever gone for less once in the last year. One of the more popular solutions you’ll likely have seen on the broadcasts you watch everyday, it also landed in our roundup of the best podcasting equipment out there a couple months back. Alongside support for both USB and XLR connections – a feature we don’t see nearly enough, it also includes a built-in headphone output and touch panel controls for gain, monitoring volume, headphone mix, and mic muting. The all-metal construction is also joined by support for ShurePlus MOTIV desktop app for access to “audio processing, Auto-Level Mode, switchable EQ filters to adjust audio tone color, and options to save custom user presets.” Head below for more Shure mic and headphone deals.

If you don’t need the dual connectivity options, you’ll also find some more affordable XLR options as well as the iconic Shure SM58 live mic (also great for guitar amps and more) as well as the latest model of its legendary pro-grade SM7 XLR variant on sale today too:

Browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Shure sale right here for additional deals on headphones as well as mics for drum kits and other recording applications. Then check out our hands-on review of the new Logitech Blue Sona pro XLR mic while you’re at it.

Shure MV7 USB Mic features:

USB OR XLR CONNECTIONS: Dual USB;XLR output allows digital or analog recording

CLOSE MIC APPLICATIONS: Great for podcasting, recording, live streaming, and more

INTUITIVE TOUCH PANEL CONTROLS: Intuitive touch panel for control over gain, monitoring volume, headphone mix, and mic muting

BUILT-IN HEADPHONE OUTPUT: The Built-in headphone output allows for direct headphone monitoring while recording

RICH and NATURAL VOCAL REPRODUCTION: Optimized frequency response for rich and natural vocal reproduction

ShurePlus MOTIV DESKTOP APPLICATION: Provides access to audio processing, Auto-Level Mode automatically adjusts gain and compression settings, switchable EQ filters to adjust audio tone color and options to save custom user presets

