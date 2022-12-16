DSW Boot Flash Sale takes up to 50% off UGG, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, more from $15

DSW Boot Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Steve Madden, UGG, Timberland, Cole Haan, Columbia, and more with deals from $15. Prices are as marked. VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan Grand Atlantic Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $240. These boots can easily be dressed up or down and it has a water-resistant design, which is great for winter weather. It also has a cushioned insole for added comfort and it’s available in two color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Steve Madden Candid Wingtip Boots $70 (Orig. $140)
- Timberland Graydon High-Top Boots $70 (Orig. $120)
- Columbia Bugaboot III Snow Boots $90 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Grand Atlantic Chukka Boots $73 (Orig. $240)
- Cole Haan Go To Chelsea Boots $150 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- UGG Kristin Wedge Booties $100 (Orig. $150)
- Sorel Kinetic Conquest Boots $100 (Orig. $180)
- Ralph Lauren Everly Riding Boots $90 (Orig. $300)
- Vince Camuto Salsuh Boots $70 (Orig. $239)
- Dolce Vita Halina Boots $45 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
