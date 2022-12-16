DSW Boot Flash Sale takes up to 50% off UGG, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, more from $15

DSW Boot Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Steve Madden, UGG, Timberland, Cole Haan, Columbia, and more with deals from $15. Prices are as marked. VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan Grand Atlantic Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $72 and originally sold for $240. These boots can easily be dressed up or down and it has a water-resistant design, which is great for winter weather. It also has a cushioned insole for added comfort and it’s available in two color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Joe’s New Balance Last Minute Gifting Sale that’s offering up to 70% off sitewide and free delivery on all orders.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!