Govee’s all-new modular Glide Y smart lights see first discount to $190 at Amazon (Save $40)

After just launching last month, the latest addition to Govee’s stable of popular smart home lights is going on sale. The new Govee Glide Y lights take a page out of Nanoleaf’s playbook in order to paint your walls with modular light bars that can be configured in all kinds of layouts with RGB lighting and scene replication. Now on sale via Amazon, you can drop the 7-light starter kit down to $189.99 shipped once the on-page coupon is clicked. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at the very first chance to save at $40 off while scoring a new all-time low in the process. Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

While these won’t offer more subtle illumination provided by the unique feature set found on Govee’s latest release, the original Govee Glide lights provide a similar modular design and clock in at $60 on Amazon. These won’t splash ambient lighting onto your wall quite like the lead discount, but still provides some added multicolor lighting to your space with Alexa and Assistant control.

But for those who are shopping for smart home gear as a gift ahead of the holiday season, I just broke down some of the best options out there. In my annual gift guide, this year I comb through some popular options for any budget starting at $25. Including smart plugs to sensors, accenting lighting and more, all of the top brands are making the cut.

Govee Glide Y light features:

Where modern meets futuristic, our lights combine metal and plastic to create a beautiful decoration across your walls. Make a design that feels like a work of art that you can create yourself. With Govee’s RGBIC technology, each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing or gradient color between wall panels. Adorn your walls with inviting colors that will add more joy into your life. Transform your lighting effects with our DIY feature on Govee Home App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!