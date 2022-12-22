Twelve South’s refreshed Backpack for M1 iMac hits $36 at Amazon (Reg. $45), more

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Backpack for M1 iMac at $35.99 shipped. This 20% discount is delivering an all-time low at Amazon from its usual $45 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save since launching earlier this year, too. As you might remember from our hands-on review, Twelve South’s new Backpack accessory upgrades your M1 iMac with a convenient space to store peripherals and other gear so that your setup stays clutter-free. It mounts right onto the desktop’s stand with a unique invisible clasp and can support everything from hard drives and dongles to full Thunderbolt docks and plenty of other gear, while keeping everything out of sight.

The Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand is also getting in on the Amazon savings following a drop down to $64.86. This one normally fetches $80 and is sitting at the second-best Amazon price of the past several months at within $1 of the 2022 low. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s more recent workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Rounding out the savings this week, the brand’s latest release is also on sale. Once again delivering an upgrade to Apple’s new M1 iMac, the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock arrives with every bit of a sleek design as you’d expect with an aluminum form-factor that rests right on the desktop’s stand in order to provide easier access to I/O and more at $128. This Amazon low is delivering one of the first chances to save from the usual $150 going rate, too.

Twelve South Backpack features:

BackPack helps create an organized workspace by elevating hard drives, cables and dongles off your desk and giving them a dedicated space out of the way. By mounting on the back of the M1 iMac, BackPack saves valuable desk space. Included high quality strap helps to keep hard drives or peripherals from moving and allows them to be stored on the top or bottom of the BackPack shelf

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!