Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo with Adapter $34, more

Amazon is offering the Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo with USB-C Adapter for $34.11 shipped. Down from a rate of $42 for the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This is the perfect charging setup for your bedside table to power up your phone and watch at the same time with a single cord. One side of the charger delivers fast wireless charging at nearly 10W to your Samsung devices, 7.5W to iPhones, and 5W to all other devices. Plus, there’s a secondary pad to power your Galaxy smartwatch for an all-encompassing charging setup. You’ll also get an included USB-C adapter so everything’s ready to go as soon as you pull it out of the box.
The Wireless Charger Duo is compatible with a wide range of devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.* Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 9W of Fast Charging Support; This boost of battery is compatible with USB PD and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me up *Charging speeds may vary by device. Actual charging speed may vary depending on usage, charging conditions and other factors. Supports charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, Galaxy Buds, Buds+, Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, AirPods 2, and Airpods Pro earbuds, and Galaxy Watch3, Active2, and Active smartwatches.Supports Galaxy Watch devices only. Does not support Galaxy Fit products.
