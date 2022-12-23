Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo with Adapter $34, more

Patrick Campanale
a laptop computer sitting on top of a wooden table

Amazon is offering the Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo with USB-C Adapter for $34.11 shipped. Down from a rate of $42 for the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This is the perfect charging setup for your bedside table to power up your phone and watch at the same time with a single cord. One side of the charger delivers fast wireless charging at nearly 10W to your Samsung devices, 7.5W to iPhones, and 5W to all other devices. Plus, there’s a secondary pad to power your Galaxy smartwatch for an all-encompassing charging setup. You’ll also get an included USB-C adapter so everything’s ready to go as soon as you pull it out of the box.

The Wireless Charger Duo is compatible with a wide range of devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.* Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 9W of Fast Charging Support; This boost of battery is compatible with USB PD and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me up *Charging speeds may vary by device. Actual charging speed may vary depending on usage, charging conditions and other factors. Supports charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, Galaxy Buds, Buds+, Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, AirPods 2, and Airpods Pro earbuds, and Galaxy Watch3, Active2, and Active smartwatches.Supports Galaxy Watch devices only. Does not support Galaxy Fit products.

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

