Samsung Premium Renewed S21+ 5G unlocked Android smartphone hits $319 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the previous-generation unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $319 shipped in Premium Renewed condition. Down from an original list price of $1,000, today’s deal saves around $200 from its normal going rate at Amazon these days while also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a “pro-grade,” the S21+ packs up to 30X space zoom and leverages its multi-lens array to capture professional-looking shots from your smartphone. On the video side, it can capture up to 8K footage, and the 64MP still camera is great for detailed portraits or landscapes. This S21+ is factory unlocked as well, which means you can use it on essentially any carrier with ease. Check out our hands-on review to learn more before heading below for additional information.

You’ll find that Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the online retailer’s more recent expansions into offering refurbished devices that come in more of a like-new condition. You’ll get a full 1-year warranty with the purchase, a brand-new battery, and peace of mind that both Amazon itself and Samsung have certified the smartphone to be in tip-top shape. Here’s more about what Amazon has to say on its warranty policy.

This Renewed Premium smartphone is shipped and sold by Amazon and has been certified by Samsung to work and look like new. It is remanufactured by Samsung with a brand new battery and includes new original Samsung accessories (excludes charging block and earbuds); all in brand-new Samsung packaging and a Samsung Certified Renewed seal of authenticity. It comes with the same one-year warranty as a brand new device.

Be sure to check out our Android guide for other great ways to save. Then, check out Sony’s latest XM5 active noise cancelling headphones that are on sale for a new low of $279. That’s a full $119 off, and you’ll find that this is the best time to buy these premium headphones yet, so be sure to jump on the deal before the price goes back up.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Smartphone features:

With a sleek new design, gorgeous 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display with adaptive refresh rate, and a battery¹ that won’t give out when you need it most, Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G Phone lets you get creative, stay connected, and do it all your way. We know your life moves fast, and there’s a fine line between what makes a moment ordinary and what makes it extraordinary. That’s why we created Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G. With the ability to record in 8K, your videos will be cinema quality. Use the 64MP high-resolution camera for still shots that come out crystal-clear whether it’s day or night. Single Take AI transcends the usual restrictions of photo and video editing to capture life’s greatest moments, wherever they happen, in one single take, capturing images and video for up to 15 seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!