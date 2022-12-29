GAP Factory Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance items

The GAP Factory Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items with code GFGREAT at checkout. GAP Factory Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your wardrobe for the new year with the men’s Straight Taper GapFlex Jeans with Washwell that’s currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These stylish jeans can easily be dressed up or down and the tapered hem is highly flattering. The stretch-infused fabric can was designed to promote comfort and great for everyday wear. Rated 4.2/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- ColdControl Puffer Jacket $60 (Orig. $120)
- GapFlex Essential Joggers with Washwell $30 (Orig. $50)
- Vintage Soft Crewneck Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- Straight Taper GapFlex Jeans with Washwell $30 (Orig. $60)
- ColdControl Max Colorblock Puffer Jacket $70 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Faux-Leather Puffer Jacket $75 (Orig. $150)
- Shaker-Stitch V-Neck Cardigan $49 (Orig. $70)
- Wide-Collar Sweater $49 (Orig. $70)
- Ribbed Henley T-Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- GapFit Quilted Mockneck Sweatshirt $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
