GAP Factory Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance items

Ali Smith -
FashionGAP Factory
75% off + 50% off

The GAP Factory Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items with code GFGREAT at checkout. GAP Factory Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your wardrobe for the new year with the men’s Straight Taper GapFlex Jeans with Washwell that’s currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These stylish jeans can easily be dressed up or down and the tapered hem is highly flattering. The stretch-infused fabric can was designed to promote comfort and great for everyday wear. Rated 4.2/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

GAP Factory

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
SteelSeries’ 2023 Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboar...
Pipishell’s low-profile TV wall mount supports up...
Save 20% on TP-Link’s Deco Wi-Fi 6E XE75 Pro Mesh...
Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business e...
TP-Link’s Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired Security Ca...
PacSun New Year’s Sale takes 30-60% off sitewide ...
Prev-gen. unlocked Galaxy S20 FE falls to new low of $2...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Kickstand 10,000mAh 7.5W Ma...
Load more...
Show More Comments