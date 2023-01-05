Birkenstock adds new 2023 markdowns with up to 50% off best-selling styles + free shipping

The Birkenstock New Year Event adds new markdowns up to 50% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Milano Leather Sandals for men that are currently marked down to $68 and originally sold for $135. These shoes were designed for comfort with a cushioned footbed and a back strap that adds extra security. They’re available in two versatile color options and will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide with additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!