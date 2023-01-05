Razer’s Ornata V3 Chroma Gaming Keyboard sees second ever price drop to $60

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Ornata V3 Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $69, this 13% discount marks only the second time we’ve seen this keyboard’s price dropped while coming within $1 of the all-time low. This keyboard features low-profile membrane switches that feel similar to mechanical switches so every keypress is satisfying. Unlike some of Razer’s higher-end options, the Ornata V3 only has 10-zone RGB backlighting which can be controlled in the Razer Synapse software though you still get the benefit of game integration. You also receive a magnetic wrist rest with the keyboard so your hands remain comfortable during long typing sessions. Rounding out the Ornata V3 are dedicated media control keys and UV-coated keycaps for long-term wear resistance. Read below for more.

If you drop the Razer name you can instead grab the EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $45. Unlike the Razer option above, this EVGA option actually comes with hot-swappable mechanical Kailh Speed Silver Switches which have a linear actuation. You also gain per-key RGB backlighting for even more customization opportunities within the UNLEASH RGB software. One feature carried over here is the dedicated media control keys and you gain a volume scroll wheel. EVGA also includes a detachable magnetic wrist rest here as well.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another keyboard deal? We’re also tracking the K/DA Edition Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $100, the best price we’ve tracked since September. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Brown switches being used here, giving audible, but not overly loud, and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping.

Meet the Razer Ornata V3—a low-profile ergonomic gaming keyboard powered by Razer Chroma RGB. Sporting a new ultra-slim form factor, more durable keycaps, and unique mecha-membrane switches, enhance your work and play with a hybrid keyboard that combines the best of both worlds

