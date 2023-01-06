J.Crew Flash Sale takes extra 50% off all clearance + 30% off wear-now styles

J.Crew is currently offering an extra 50% off all sale styles with code SHOPNOW at checkout. Plus, save 30% off wear-now styles. Prices are as marked. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Everyday Bomber Jacket that’s currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $118. This jacket is great for layering during cool weather and it’s lightweight. The olive coloring will look great throughout any season and it can be dressed up or down easily. Rated 4.5/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

