GAP takes extra 60% off all clearance from $5 + 30% off everything else sitewide

GAP is updating your wardrobe and offering an extra 60% off all clearance items with code SALE at checkout. You can also score 30% off regular priced items with code THIRTY as well. Gap Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Now is a perfect time to grab outerwear at a great price. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Recycled Parka Jacket that’s available in two color options and has a water-resistant exterior that’s great for the upcoming spring weather. Its currently marked down to $58 and originally sold for $198. This jacket can also easily be dressed up or down and the longer length is very on-trend. Plus, it will keep you warm as well. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below and you will want to check out Nike’s latest Flash Sale here.
Our top picks for women include:
- GapFit High Rise Recycled Brushed Power Leggings $8 (Orig. $70)
- High Rise Vintage Soft Joggers $14 (Orig. $60)
- Duvet Wrap Puffer Coat $56 (Orig. $148)
- Big Puff Faux-Leather Cropped Jacket $56 (Orig. $148)
- Sherpa Moto Jacket $40 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for men include:
- Slub Cotton Raglan Crewneck Sweater $18 (Orig. $60)
- Waffle Henley T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $55)
- Recycled Parka Jacket $58 (Orig. $198)
- Recycled Puffer Vest $28 (Orig. $90)
- GapFlex Soft Wear Slim Taper Jeans $24 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
