GAP takes extra 60% off all clearance from $5 + 30% off everything else sitewide

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
60% off + 30% off

GAP is updating your wardrobe and offering an extra 60% off all clearance items with code SALE at checkout. You can also score 30% off regular priced items with code THIRTY as well. Gap Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Now is a perfect time to grab outerwear at a great price. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Recycled Parka Jacket that’s available in two color options and has a water-resistant exterior that’s great for the upcoming spring weather. Its currently marked down to $58 and originally sold for $198. This jacket can also easily be dressed up or down and the longer length is very on-trend. Plus, it will keep you warm as well. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below and you will want to check out Nike’s latest Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Native Union debuts new MagSafe Italian plant-based Air...
Anker’s popular Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger comes ...
Ring’s budget-friendly wired Video Doorbell sees ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pascal’...
LEGO officially reveals BIONICLE Taku and Takua gift wi...
Skytech’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop hits be...
Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker...
OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 docks fall to new Amaz...
Load more...
Show More Comments