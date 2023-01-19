Ring’s budget-friendly wired Video Doorbell sees $21 price cut to new low at $39

Amazon is offering its latest wired Ring Video Doorbell for $38.99 shipped. Down from $65, today’s deal comes in at $1 below the Black Friday mention of this video doorbell and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to secure your home, the wired Ring Video Doorbell lets you easily see who’s outside when the doorbell rings. It offers real-time notifications straight to your phone and pairs with the Ring Chime or other Alexa devices to notify you otherwise. Being wired, you won’t have to worry about changing batteries, either. Plus, by utilizing a Ring Protect Plan this camera will record your videos and store them in the cloud for up to 180 days, making them sharable as well if you want to send it to friends or family. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

When it comes to video doorbells, today’s deal is about as good as it gets when it comes to the best price for a well-known brand. Even the budget-focused Wyze Video Doorbell costs $46 right now at Amazon.

However, if you want to save some more cash, then the certified refurbished wired Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for $35 right now. Yep, it’s the same video doorbell on sale above, just in certified refurbished condition instead of brand-new. You’ll still get a 1-year warranty with it and there are several other Ring cameras on sale as well so be sure to check out that roundup to find all the ways you can save.

Wired Ring Video Doorbell features:

Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle. Note: the doorbell will not sound your existing chime. Night vision with sharp contrast ensures you’ll never miss a detail – even in the dark. For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home. Connect with Alexa to hear motion alerts on your compatible Echo device or see a Live View with an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet. Talk to visitors by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door.” With a Ring Protect plan (subscription sold separately), Alexa can also make voice announcements and automatically show live video feed on an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet when your Ring Video Doorbell detects a person.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!