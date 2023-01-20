ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles with running shoes from $30

The ASICS Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off thousands of styles of running shoes and apparel for both men and women. Prices are as marked. OneASICS Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. However, one of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Dynablast 2 Running Shoes that are marked down to $49.95 with code DYNA49 at checkout. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $100 and are a top-seller at ASICS. It’s available in nine color options and these shoes were designed to propel you through your runs with a trampoline like cushioning. They’re also slightly curved for a natural stride and have a rigid outsole to promote traction. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Amazon In-house Flash Sale that’s offering winter jacket, vests, and layering pieces from $7.

