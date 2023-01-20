ASICS Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles with running shoes from $30

The ASICS Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off thousands of styles of running shoes and apparel for both men and women. Prices are as marked. OneASICS Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. However, one of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Dynablast 2 Running Shoes that are marked down to $49.95 with code DYNA49 at checkout. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $100 and are a top-seller at ASICS. It’s available in nine color options and these shoes were designed to propel you through your runs with a trampoline like cushioning. They’re also slightly curved for a natural stride and have a rigid outsole to promote traction. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Amazon In-house Flash Sale that’s offering winter jacket, vests, and layering pieces from $7.
Our top picks for men include:
- GEL-NIMBUS 23 Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $150)
- Dynablast 2 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $100)
- GEL-SONOMA 6 Running Shoes $35 (Orig. $80)
- GEL-EXCITE 9 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $80)
- GT-1000 10 Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Jolt 3 Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $55)
- GT-1000 10 Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- GEL-KAYANO 28 Running Shoes $95 (Orig. $160)
- Versablast 2 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $70)
- GEL-NIMBUS LITE 3 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!