Microsoft’s latest Core Series 2 Xbox Elite Controller back to all-time low at $100

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameswootMicrosoft
Reg. $130 $100
Xbox Elite 2 Core controller

Today only, Woot is offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller  for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130 and still fetching as much from Amazon when it’s in stock, this is $30 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is actually matching the lowest price we have tracked which was back in November as part of a Newegg promotion – it has never dropped this low on Amazon. The latest model Series 2 Elite gamepad was unveiled and launched back in early September 2022, just before we had a chance to go hands-on with it. While we were somewhat disappointed with the lack of innovation and overall enhancements over the standard issue Elite 2, this is the lowest price ever on Microsoft’s latest pro-grade controller and a notable chance to jump for those interested. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here in our video review. And then head below for more. 

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller delivers another pro-grade setup, much like the original Series 2 edition, but with a trimmed down set of options and attachments. That’s where the Complete Component Pack comes in at an additional $60, allowing users to jump in for less overall and then decide whether or not they need/want the bonus attachments after the fact. For comparison’s sake, you can land the previous Series 2 controller in Amazon renewed condition for $148 right now. 

While we are talking Xbox and gaming, be sure to dive into this ongoing deal on the 2,000MB/s WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD with RGB lighting, then browse through the latest news and announcements below:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core controller features:

  • Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.
  • Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*
  • Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.
  • Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.
  • Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.*
  • Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 50% on Fender’s collapsible and adjustable m...
Tim Cook really wants you to buy Apple’s MagSafe char...
Anker starts the week with discounted MagSafe gear, cha...
This mini 1080p FPV drone is great for learning to fly ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines ...
Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi $6, addit...
Eve Outdoor Cam kickstarts your smart home security wit...
L.L. Bean offers new markdowns up to 50% off: Vests, ja...
Load more...
Show More Comments