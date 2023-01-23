Microsoft’s latest Core Series 2 Xbox Elite Controller back to all-time low at $100

Today only, Woot is offering the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130 and still fetching as much from Amazon when it’s in stock, this is $30 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is actually matching the lowest price we have tracked which was back in November as part of a Newegg promotion – it has never dropped this low on Amazon. The latest model Series 2 Elite gamepad was unveiled and launched back in early September 2022, just before we had a chance to go hands-on with it. While we were somewhat disappointed with the lack of innovation and overall enhancements over the standard issue Elite 2, this is the lowest price ever on Microsoft’s latest pro-grade controller and a notable chance to jump for those interested. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here in our video review. And then head below for more.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller delivers another pro-grade setup, much like the original Series 2 edition, but with a trimmed down set of options and attachments. That’s where the Complete Component Pack comes in at an additional $60, allowing users to jump in for less overall and then decide whether or not they need/want the bonus attachments after the fact. For comparison’s sake, you can land the previous Series 2 controller in Amazon renewed condition for $148 right now.

While we are talking Xbox and gaming, be sure to dive into this ongoing deal on the 2,000MB/s WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD with RGB lighting, then browse through the latest news and announcements below:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.*

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

