JBL’s Wind 2 portable Bluetooth speaker with FM radio falls to new low at $30, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Wind 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker and FM Radio for $29.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $44 at Amazon from third-parties, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique speaker can play audio from two completely different sources. For one, it connects to your phone or other device over Bluetooth to listen to music from your phone or other devices. However, there’s also the option to use it as an FM radio to listen to local stations without a phone connected. The battery will last up to 10 hours before it’s time to plug back in as well, meaning it’ll last all day as you’re on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just want something a bit more versatile, then consider checking out the OontZ Angle Solo. Designed to be waterproof and go anywhere you do, this speaker comes in at just $20 on Amazon, which saves an additional $10 over today’s lead deal. However, do note that it lacks the built-in FM radio that you’ll find in the Wind 2, so if that’s a crucial feature for you, be sure to just go with today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that right now Amazon is offering up to 50% off Sony Bluetooth speakers. Pricing starts from $48 and you’ll find quite a lot discounted here. Ranging from 2022 models to EXTRA BASS versions and more, there’s several Sony speakers on sale in yesterday’s roundup, so be sure to swing by that post to find all the ways you can save.

JBL Wind 2 Speaker features:

JBL WIND 2 is portable speaker to be your music on the go, including on two wheels! With battery up 10 hours, it’s IPX7 waterproof so you can keep listening rain or shine. Take your favorite stations wherever the day takes you, with station information on the scrolling LCD screen. Designed for any use including backpacking or bicycling, the included carabiner and bicycle bar mounter give you endless possibilities.

