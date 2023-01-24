Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric scooter gets you in the EV game for $452 (Reg. $620), more

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $452.59 shipped. Normally fetching $620, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 27% off. We’ve only seen this model sell for less once before during a limited-time sale back in November, and this $168 discount is still one of the first chances to save some serious cash, period. Equipped with a 300W motor, Segway’s E22 scooter can handle everything from quick trips to the store to slightly longer commutes and even joyrides. It sports a 13.7-mile range on a single charge, and can handle going 12.4 MPH. There’s a dual braking system for some added peace of mind, as well as a lightweight build that only weighs 28 pounds to help making transporting the EV when you’re not riding on it a bit more convenient. Head below for more.

To go alongside the more traditional EV on sale above, Amazon is also marking down two different versions of Segway’s Ninebot self-balancing electric scooters. These ride-on vehicles are powered by electric just the same, but are a bit more high-tech compared to the usual scooter form-factor above.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now just getting started and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play.

Segway Ninebot E22 features:

With a new Version of 300w brushless direct current motor, E22 can reach to 12.4 mph, travel up to 13.7 miles and a max load of 220 lbs. The upgrade brings greater riding dynamic plus stronger 15% hill grade capability. Supreme Shock Absorption, no tire Punctures, the upgraded 9-inch Dual Density tires deliver more stability and comfort than the 8-inch solid tires.

