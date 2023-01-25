Smartphone Accessories: Anker SmartCharge F2 FM Car Charger/Transmitter $15, more

Best Buy is offering the Anker ROAV SmartCharge F2 FM Car Charger/Transmitter for $14.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this month, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Down from $30 at Best Buy and a $25 going rate at Amazon before selling out and dropping to used condition there, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $2 below the previous-best price that we’ve seen. For comparison, the newer version of this adapter goes for $20 right now there. This car charger features two PowerIQ USB-A ports capable of charging your smartphone and more with ease. It also doubles as a Bluetooth to FM transmitter, so your phone connects to the F2 over Bluetooth and then it transmits that audio over FM so you can listen to it in the car even without an aux input. So, if you have a road trip planned for 2023, then this is a great way to take phone calls with the built-in mic, listen to tunes, or just hear navigation directions while on the road.

Provide power for your devices while on the road with this Anker ROAV SmartCharge car kit. Bluetooth 4.2 lets you stream music from your phone or make hands-free calls, and the battery monitor delivers real-time status reports via the compatible app. Find your vehicle quickly with the locator feature of this Anker ROAV SmartCharge car kit. Its Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream audio from your Bluetooth device, while the simple side controls let you play and pause your music as well as control the volume. Connect and control your playlist straight from your phone, or feed hands-free calls through your car’s stereo system with Bluetooth 4.2 and FM frequency transmission. Detects your device’s specific charging requirements to deliver universal, high-speed charging for any device. Logs the status of your battery every time you start your car. Makes forgetting where you parked a problem of a bygone era.

