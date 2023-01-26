Smartphone Accessories: Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupholder car mount $36, more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront now offers its OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupholder Car Mount for $36.54. Normally fetching $43, you’re looking at the first discount in months to go alongside the $7 in savings. This is the lowest we’ve seen since all the way back in August, and the second-best discount to date. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 14 handset, or either of the previous-generation 13 or 12 series devices. This model in particular sports a unique cupholder form-factor with an adjustable arm to help you keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Mount your MagSafe iPhone with a single tap using our latest series, OneTap. It’s designed with a flexible gooseneck for easy adjustment. Time to hit the road with your new levitating iPhone. OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 13,12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 models (iPhone 14, 13, 12 Pro Max). For optimal charging, pair with the 20W USB-C Power Car Charger. Extended swing arm allowing for maximum air flow from the vent.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!