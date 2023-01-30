Add the Mineral Camo SE Xbox Wireless Controller to your collection at $50 (Reg. $70)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 $50
Xbox Mineral Camo Special Edition Controller

Microsoft is now offering the Xbox Wireless Controller – Mineral Camo Special Edition for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid $20 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While currently out of stock at Amazon, this model typically fetches the same $70 and has only once dropped below the deal we are tracking today and that was during limited holiday offers last year. This model launched back in September of last year before the Lunar Shift variant alongside the Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo models. Outside of the ice camo pattern, it is the same current-generation Xbox wireless controller you know and love. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

As of right now, the Mineral Camo variant is a more affordable solution than the basic Xbox wireless controller colorways on Amazon. But if you’re just looking for a quick and easy extra gamepad for couch co-op and the like, the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a notable option that’s selling for under $27 Prime shipped right now. 

Speaking of Xbox, couch co-op, and the like, the iconic GoldenEye 007 from the Nintendo 64 era is now available to Game Pass subscribers and you can get all of the details on that right here. Then go swing by our coverage of the Developer_Direct showcase that aired last week for the latest details and gameplay footage on Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, Hi-Fi Rush, Elder Scrolls Online, and more. 

Xbox Wireless Controller – Mineral Camo features:

  • Experience the Xbox Wireless Controller – Mineral Camo Special Edition, featuring a bold mineral blue, bright purple, aqua, and dark purple camouflage pattern.
  • Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.
  • Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on supported consoles, Windows PCs, and Android and iOS phones and tablets.*
  • Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.
  • Make the controller your own by customizing button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app.

