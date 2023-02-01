Amazon’s in-house baby sale is live! Save up to 50% off sleepers, outfits, diaper bags, more

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
50% off from $5

Amazon is currently having an in-house baby sale that’s offering up to 50% off Simple Joy’s by Carters, Amazon Essentials, Moon and Back by Hanna Anderson, and more. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Unisex Snug-Fit Cotton Pajamas that are currently marked down to $7.45 Prime shipped and is regularly priced at up to $30. These pajamas are available in sizing from twelve months to five years and features a snap-over tab as well as gripper texture on the feet. You can choose from an array of color and print options too. Plus, the cotton material will wash nicely wear after wear. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

