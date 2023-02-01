FlashForge Adventurer 3 V2 3D printer falls to best price since the holidays at $50 off, now $399

Amazon is offering the FlashForge Adventurer 3 V2 3D Printer for $399 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate of $449, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays when it hit $381 over Black Friday. Designed as the perfect entry to 3D printing, the Adventurer 3 V2 is essentially ready to print out of the box. It comes with a 0.4mm 240C nozzle pre-installed, though there’s also a 0.4mm 265C and 0.3mm 240C nozzle in the package that gives you the ability to print a wide range of filaments and designs right out of the box. With a 265C max printing temperature, you’ll be able to use filaments like PETG without modifying the system, which is pretty nice as many 3D printers aren’t capable of doing that out of the box. Plus, there’s a filament detection sensor which means that the 3D printer will pause when no filament is detected to prevent printing when your spool runs out. Keep reading for more.

With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend you grab some additional filament so you’re ready to print as soon as it arrives. For that, we recommend picking up a 1KG roll of PLA, as that’s the easiest material to get started printing with. This 1KG roll is available on Amazon for $19, making now a great time to buy some extra. It’s black in color and comes on a spool that’s easy to have your machine automatically unroll as it needs more.

Don’t forget that those on tighter budgets should consider instead picking up ANYCUBIC’s latest Kobra Go FDM 3D printer that’s on sale for a new low of $169. The Kobra Go features auto-leveling, which is something that the Adventurer 3 V2 doesn’t even have, making it easier to use. It also has a larger build capacity than the Adventurer 3 V2, though the software will be slightly more complicated and it’s not fully enclosed, which are two things you’ll want to keep in mind.

FlashForge Adventurer 3 V2 3D Printer features:

Minimalist, lightweight, and compact design

Adventurer 3 Version 2 equips with a flexible build plate with an extra replaceable build plate, 0.4mm 240℃ nozzle, 0.4mm 265℃ nozzle, and 0.3mm 240℃ nozzle

Nozzle: detachable, remove nozzle just in one clip; stainless steel tube material, fast heating up to 200°C (392°F) in 50 seconds. Maximum printing temperature at 265°C

﻿Filament detection sensor (printing is paused when no filament is detected and resume when the filament is present)

