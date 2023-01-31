Save $40 on ANYCUBIC’s latest Kobra Go FDM 3D Printer with auto-leveling at new low of $169

ANYCUBIC’s official store is currently offering its latest Kobra Go FDM 3D Printer for $169 shipped. Normally going for $209, this solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this 3D printer. This same printer currently goes for $180 on its Amazon storefront. Coming with an 8.7- by 8.7- by 9.8-inch print volume, the Kobra Go is perfect for those looking to print larger models with ANYCUBIC’s LeviQ Leveling Function testing 25 points across the build plate to account for an uneven level for higher print success. This build plate is also removable and flexible so getting off those smaller prints will be as easy as twisting the plate. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the other Kobra printers to get a better idea of what to expect. Keep reading below.

While you will get a little bit of test filament, you will need to pick up an actual roll to get printing more than the included test print files. I personally use Hatchbox filament for my printing and you can pick up 1-kilogram spools of 1.75mm material at $25. One color I really liked printing with was the Gold filament with its muted color and shine with Cool Gray being a nice, flat base for painting onto if you’re making cosplay props. I have never had an issue printing with Hatchbox PLA and they do make other materials such as PETG and ABS, though I have never really tried those.

While you can download models from various websites to print out, there is something to be said about the feeling of creating and printing your own designs. However, you will need a computer that can run basic modeling programs. One option you can go with is Acer’s Aspire 27-inch AIO i5/16GB/512GB Desktop marked down at $730, the new all-time low price. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U processor, this Acer AIO is perfect for general web browsing and basic office or school work on the integrated 27-inch 1080p IPS-grade display. There is also 16GB of RAM to back up the application performance here so you could even do basic photo editing with the 512GB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to your files.

ANYCUBIC Kobra Go FDM 3D Printer features:

3D Printer Auto Leveling: Equipped with the self-developed Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system. Only take 5min to level the bed. Precise Detection and Quick to Use, let you free from the tedious manual leveling.

Easy to remove models: Compared with other sticker or carborundum glass platforms, it is easier to bend the plate, which realizes easy mold removal and saves maintenance costs.

Fast Assembly & User Friendly: For the assembly tutorial, we have detailed video guidance and user manual guidance, allowing you to enjoy the assembly process and the sense of accomplishment of a successful challenge. The step-by-step assembly process allows you to understand various modules and parts of the ANYCUBIC KOBRA GO in more detail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!