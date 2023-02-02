Ninja’s regularly $300 Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill drops to $180 shipped today

Amazon is now offering the Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at Best Buy where it is now matching the Amazon offer, this is the lowest price we can find. Outside of the Black Friday deal at $170, today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked on this model via Amazon and a notable chance to bring one home for 2023. This combo Foodi cooker will not only deliver indoor grilling action all year round, but you’ll also score a built-in air fryer with roasting and baking features alongside the dehydration function. Joining the usual collection of Ninja preset cooking options, the FG551 also comes with the Foodi Smart Thermometer that enables “you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well” on top of the included grill grates, air fryer basket, and a 4-quart cooking pot as well. More details below.

If you can make do with a slightly smaller model, something like the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill comes in at $150 shipped on Amazon right now. This one also doesn’t have as many cooking modes, nor does it include the Foodi Smart Thermometer, but it will otherwise deliver a similar cooking experience for less.

For more cooking and kitchen gear, swing by our home goods hub. This is the place to find all of the most notable price drops in the product category including this ongoing offer on Instant’s 5.7-quart 4-in-1 Vortex Air Fryer Oven. The regularly up to $140 solution, is now selling for $100 shipped on Amazon where it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in several months outside the limited Black Friday deal.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill features:

The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer. Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors. The Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well with 4 smart protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it all at a touch of a button with no more guesswork & no more over or under cooking.

