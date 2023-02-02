Razer’s new Viper Mini SE is its lightest gaming mouse yet with magnesium alloy exoskeleton

Today Razer is unveiling its latest addition to its lineup of desktop gaming peripherals, the Viper Mini Signature Edition Gaming Mouse. What makes this mouse stand out among the rest in Razer’s lineup is its weight. Coming in at just 49 grams, it is the lightest mouse the company has ever made, and this is thanks to its magnesium alloy construction. Not only is it light, but it has the processing power to provide “industry-leading performance” as well. All of this does come with a price, so make sure you keep reading below the fold to learn more about this new gaming mouse.

A magnesium alloy exoskeleton

The all-new Viper Mini Signature Edition Gaming Mouse from Razer features a combined magnesium alloy exoskeleton with an injection molded interior to reduce weight while retaining rigidity and structure. This exoskeleton is skeletonized itself in order to reduce the amount of material needed for construction while not sacrificing the overall frame. These shells are milled out on CNC machines and then passivated to prevent corrosion. Finally, they are integrated with the injection-molded interior and the Razer Focus Pro 30K sensor, its Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, and HyperPolling Wireless technologies to form the final mouse.

Being lightweight doesn’t mean low performance

While the Viper Mini Signature Edition Gaming Mouse only weighs 49 grams, this does not mean it lacks the performance to power through any game. Inside you’ll find Razer’s Focus Pro 30K sensor, its Optical Switches Gen-3, and HyperPolling Wireless technologies. While it is capable of operating wirelessly, and providing 60 hours of battery life while doing so, you can use the mouse wired as well. Should you go the wireless route, you will benefit from the 4,000Hz polling rate that comes with its HyperSpeed Wireless system and will have the ability to track up to 750 IPS at up to 99.8% accuracy in either connectivity mode.

The all-new Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition Gaming Mouse is set to be available starting on February 11 at 9:00 p.m. PST exclusively over at Razer’s official store with the MSRP set at $279.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

The magnesium alloy frame of the Viper Mini Signature Edition Gaming Mouse is one of the more unique features I’ve seen with a gaming mouse. The price is too steep for me to justify picking one up, but I may have to check it out if they have one on display at the new RazerStore in Orlando, which opens February 4.

