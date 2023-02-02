Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced keyboard for Mac sees first discount in months at $104

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for Mac at $103.99 shipped. Delivering the first discount since back in November from the usual $120 price tag, you’re looking at $16 in savings. In those past 2 months, this is the first chance to save and comes within $2 of that Black Friday mention to deliver one of the best Amazon offers yet. Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced is one of the more popular workstation upgrades on the market for Macs thanks to its premium build with matching Space Gray finish. Alongside a macOS keyboard layout, this model sports a backlit design with both Bluetooth and the USB wireless receiver connectivity backed by FLOW support rounding out the package to switch between various devices in your setup. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

While the MX Keys Mini model sells for $4 than the full-sized offering discounted above, a notable option to actually save a sizable amount of cash would be Satechi’s Backlit Alumium X1 Mini Keyboard at $70. This model may ditch the FLOW support and wireless USB receiver connectivity, but will elevate the typing experience of your workstation with much of the same matching build for less. It packs a more compact build that forgoes the number pad included above, but does in fact arrive with backlit keys, USB-C charging, multi-device Bluetooth, and other notable Mac-friendly features.

Or if you’d just prefer to go with some in-house Apple accessories, its latest black Mac accessories are currently on sale right now thanks to some rare price cuts. Kicking things off from $95, you’ll find three different markdowns that all land at the second-best prices to date. On top of the usual Apple quality and first party seal of approval, there is a fresh black coat of paint that makes these even more striking than your typical accessories from the company.

Designed for Mac: Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models. MX Keys for Mac is optimized for macOS, iPad compatible, finished in Space Gray – and features a Mac key layout. Spherically dished keys are crafted for the shape of your fingertips – and feature a Mac key layout. A row of Fn keys can be customized for your specific creative workflow. Confidently type on a keyboard crafted for comfort, precision, and remarkable stability. The aesthetic minimalism and timeless construction fit perfectly with your Mac setup

