Backcountry 2-Day Flash Sale takes extra 20% off Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, more

For two days only, Backcountry takes extra 20% off top brand winter gear. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, Sorel, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Nano Puff Vest for men that’s marked down to $95 and originally sold for $149. This vest is waterproof and a perfect option for winter layering. It’s available in five versatile color options and it has zippered hand pockets to store everyday essentials. The lightweight design was also designed for comfort and it’s highly packable, which is nice for traveling. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

