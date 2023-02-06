Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand falls to $21 with delivery before Super Bowl Sunday

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand for $26.39. Clipping the 20% off on-page coupon lowers the price to $21.11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s close to 60% off this fantastic gift idea for Valentines day, Super Bowl Party or otherwise. It comes with 18-ounce shaker, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, bottle opener, mixing spoon, and stand. Also 20 classic cocktail cards to get you started.

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand features:

  • Give Tom Cruise a run for his money with this professional bartender set. All the essentials you need to become a master of mixology.
  • Our cocktail set includes an 18oz shaker, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, bottle opener, mixing spoon, and stand! Everything you need, all-in-one.
  • Crafted from heavy-duty stainless-steel alloy, our drink mixer set won’t rust, and is built to last. Designed for repeated use, it’s time to shake things up.
  • These durable bar tools are the star of the show. Easy to handle for flairing, mixing, and stirring, they won’t leak, and they’re also dishwasher safe.
  • This cocktail kit is presented in a sleek wooden stand and comes with unique recipe cards. The perfect party trick at your super bowl watch party or gift for that special someone on Valentine’s Day!

