Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand falls to $21 with delivery before Super Bowl Sunday

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand for $26.39. Clipping the 20% off on-page coupon lowers the price to $21.11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s close to 60% off this fantastic gift idea for Valentines day, Super Bowl Party or otherwise. It comes with 18-ounce shaker, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, bottle opener, mixing spoon, and stand. Also 20 classic cocktail cards to get you started.

Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand features:

Give Tom Cruise a run for his money with this professional bartender set. All the essentials you need to become a master of mixology.

Our cocktail set includes an 18oz shaker, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, bottle opener, mixing spoon, and stand! Everything you need, all-in-one.

Crafted from heavy-duty stainless-steel alloy, our drink mixer set won’t rust, and is built to last. Designed for repeated use, it’s time to shake things up.

These durable bar tools are the star of the show. Easy to handle for flairing, mixing, and stirring, they won’t leak, and they’re also dishwasher safe.

This cocktail kit is presented in a sleek wooden stand and comes with unique recipe cards. The perfect party trick at your super bowl watch party or gift for that special someone on Valentine’s Day!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!