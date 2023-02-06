WD’s easystore external HDD delivers 14TB of backup storage for $210 (Reg. $295, Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $209.99 shipped. Also matched via the official Best Buy eBay store. Regularly $295 at Best Buy, this is $85 off the going rate until midnight tonight and the lowest price we can find. You’ll find comparable 14TB models on Amazon, like the WD Elements variant, selling in the $250 range. With today’s deal you’re looking at $15/TB to deliver quite an economical backup and archival solution to your setup. It’s certainly not as fast as a modern USB-C portable SSD, but that’s going to cost $60 or more per TB. Simple USB connectivity is joined by compatibility with your PC system and even Time Machine backups on Mac with a quick reformat. It also ships with a nice 2-year warranty. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for some substantial storage capacity but the 14TB above is a bit overkill for your needs, something like the WD 6TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive might deliver a nice middle ground option. Similar specs as our lead deal and the overall value is still there, but you can also get away with a lower $117 shipped price tag.

For some folks, the slower HDD models just won’t cut it and that’s where some of the ongoing portable SSD deals we are tracking come into play. The solid-state options are always going to be more expensive than the hard disk variants, so it’s also usually a good idea to wait for a solid sale. Something like SanDisk’s popular 1TB Extreme Portable SSD down at $100 shipped is great option, not unlike the WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 500GB RGB gaming SSD that is now sitting at the $66 Amazon low.

WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Find a reliable storage solution for large files with this WD easystore external desktop hard drive. The USB 3.0 interface and backward-compatibility with USB 2.0 offer broad connectivity, while the automatic backup solution reduces the risk of data loss. This WD easystore external desktop hard drive features a 14TB capacity to provide ample space for videos and photos.

