Carter’s Semi-Annual Baby Love Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $3

The Carter’s Baby Love Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide with deals starting at $2.40. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. A standout from this sale is the 4-Pack Waffle Knit Bodysuits that are currently marked down to $14 and originally sold for $30. These bodysuits are fantastic for layering and the waffle knit material is infused with stretch, which is great for your active baby. It also features overlap shoulders that makes it easy to pull over their head and it’s available in sizing from newborn to twenty-four months. Plus, the neutral coloring is great for little boys or girls. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top pics from Carters include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
