LEGO announces first double VIP points promotion of the year launching February 10

After seeing a collection of new LEGO sets hit the scene at the start of the year, today we’re catching wind of the first double VIP points promotion of 2023. Making for a great chance to get extra cash back on your purchases, the latest of these events will be going live later in the week to cover new releases, upcoming pre-orders, and other must-have kits.

LEGO’s first double VIP points promo launching this week!

Marking the first LEGO double VIP points promotion since back over the holiday season, this is also the very first event of its kind since the New Year kicked off. It’s still also one of the first chances to lock-in some extra credit on future purchases since the LEGO Group raised prices across nearly the entire lineup of current and older sets. So,if you’ve been looking for a chance to make those price hikes hit a little less hard on your wallet, your time is on the horizon.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards.

The promotion will be going live on February 10 and will be live through February 16. Every set the LEGO Group sells will be eligible for the promotion, including just-released creations like the A-Frame Cabin, as well as pre-orders on new Star Wars helmets and everything that hit the scene at the start of 2023. While you’ll have to wait until Friday to actually take advantage of the savings, we’re picking out a few sets below for making the most of the event.

LEGO double VIP points promotions highlights:

It also applies to some sets that aren’t even out yet, like buildable helmets from LEGO Star Wars and Marvel, plus more. These won’t be shipping for a bit, with a March release date at the earliest, but this is still your first chance to score some savings.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

