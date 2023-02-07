Nespresso’s regularly up to $210 Vertuo Next Deluxe coffee/espresso machine at $128

Woot is now offering the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine for $127.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $210 directly from Nespresso and elsewhere, this model typically sits in the $199 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is also a few bucks below our previous mention and about $7 under the sale price on similar models at Target right now. This one delivers the same easy to use and sleek design the brand is built on alongside the ability brew both coffee and espresso pods in a variety of sizes up to 18 ounces. The machine itself measures out at 5.5 inches wide, so it won’t take up much space on the counter, and Woot ships this new unit with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the Nespresso option above, consider the Chefman Single Serve Coffee Maker. This model can brew both coffee pods and your favorite ground beans with no additional accessories needed at $43 shipped, or roughly $85 less than the model features above.

However, we are also still tracking some solid price drops on a couple different Instant brand coffee makers from last week alongside its milk frothing unit from $35. Details on those offers are waiting for you right here, just be sure to also scope out the price drop we spotted on the smart Wi-Fi connected Keurig model this morning that is now $50 off the going rate. The rest of our cooking and kitchen offers are organized in our home goods hub.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee Maker features:

The next big cup is here with Vertuo Next. Vertuo’s innovative brewing system recognizes each capsule and automatically adjusts its brewing parameters to consistently create its signature full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. With 28 blends available, from espressos to large cups, you’ll find each Vertuo coffee has a character of its own. With its Bluetooth connectivity, you will be able to update your machine to brew new unique coffees. The hermetically sealed aluminum coffee pod protect the freshness of our coffee, but its also fully recyclable; Nespresso’s recycling program makes returning and recycling your capsules easy.

