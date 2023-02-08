Minecraft Legends will finally bring fast travel to Minecraft as well as PvPvE, more

The upcoming Minecraft Legends game from Mojang and Blackbird Interactive is said to be “not your normal strategy game.” But what is it? The game launches on April 18 for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PlayStation, offering a “very new twist on the genre,” with features that I’m honestly looking forward to as I dig more into the Minecraft world. Sure, Legends is a PvP version of the beloved game, but there’s a lot to like about the launch. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to learn more.

Fast travel in Minecraft? If only it was for vanilla games…

For those unaware, Minecraft Legends is a completely different take on the beloved genre that’s been insanely popular for years. Legends blends what we know and love about Minecraft with PvP in a completely new way, though not everything is necessarily directly related to PvP.

Microsoft recently took a deeper dive into some of the unique parts of Minecraft Legends, leading with way with fast travel. Yep, you read that right, fast travel. This is something that I have longed for in Minecraft and which will be very welcomed by the community. According to the team, fast travel even works when you’re under attack. Simply open the map, click on the base, and you’ll be back home in no time. Fast travel doesn’t just apply to player-characters either, as you can spawn and recall units that are out in the world should they be needed to help defend your base.

Something else that Minecraft Legends brings to the table is PvPvE. The game isn’t just going to be PvP, as there’s some enemies in the world you’ll need to battle as well. Piglins, for example, are just going to do whatever they want…like attacking both teams day or night during battle, though they are scarier when the sun goes down.

Another thing that Minecraft Legends adds to its functions is a pinging system. If you’re playing with friends, then the shared pool of resources benefits everyone. So, if someone is over by something you need, simply ping it and they can pick it up for you to have access to it. This will let players really team up together and share resources like never before.

The cross-platform nature of Minecraft is great for many but not all. However, Minecraft Legends will let everyone, regardless of platform, play together simultaneously. While there’s no mobile counterpart to Legends yet, it’s nice to know that it doesn’t matter whether you’re on PC, Xbox, or Switch – you’ll be able to play with all of your friends.

Minecraft Legends launches April 18 for PC and Xbox with Game Pass, as well as PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

9to5Toys’ Take

Minecraft Legends is something that wasn’t really on my radar before going through what’s changed and happening in the upcoming title. I’m quite interested in what it brings to the table and cannot wait to see it in person once it launches in April. I’ve long been trying to turn Minecraft into a strategy game, so the fact that Mojang is doing it officially makes me very excited for what’s to come in the beloved genre.

