Score this official collectible Zelda Breath of Wild puzzle at the new $12.50 Amazon all-time low

Justin Kahn -
Zelda Breath of the Wild Jigsaw Puzzle

It has been a big week in the world of Nintendo and specifically, The Legend of Zelda. Alongside the launch of classic Game Boy Zelda titles to Switch Online as well as official deals on Breath of the Wild and the Expansion Pass, pre-orders are now going live on the highly-anticipated Zelda Tears of the Kingdom ahead of this May’s release and we have spotted another deal to mark the occasion. Amazon is now offering the collectible USAOPOLY Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Jigsaw Puzzle down at $12.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, it more typically fetches between $15 and $18, or sometime as much as $30, with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 1,000-piece puzzle depicting the now iconic Link silhouette image looking out over what was essentially the very first truly open-world take on the legendary kingdom of Hyrule. Head below for more details. 

If you’re too focused on Tears of the Kingdom to think about a Breath of the Wild collectible, be sure to dive into our pre-order roundup feature. There, we detail how to land a copy of the upcoming Zelda title at a discount as well as details on the Collector’s Edition and the new official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo

As we mentioned above, Nintendo has really started the year off with a bang so be sure to stay caught up ahead of the Tears of the Kingdom release and the Super Mario Bros. movie before that: 

Zelda Breath of the Wild Jigsaw Puzzle features:

  • Celebrate the wild vastness of Hyrule with this collectible jigsaw puzzle featuring Link overlooking Hyrule Castle from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild from Nintendo.
  • Colorful artwork and design featuring Link overlooking Hyrule Field and onto Calamity Ganon and Hyrule Castle that is sure to capture the attention of everyone
  • Perfect collectible gift for any Legend of Zelda or Nintendo fan
  • Puzzle proudly made in the USA

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

