Save up to 37% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $12

As the work week comes closer to an end, Anker is now rolling out a collection of discounts on its popular power strips, wall taps, and surge protectors. Via its official Amazon storefront, pricing starts at $12 and everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite of the batch this time around is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube at $18.99 once the on-page coupon is clipped. Down from $30, you’re looking at $11 in savings alongside the best discount we’ve seen to date. It’s $2 under our previous mention from last fall, and the first markdown in over 2 months. Spotting a compact build that plugs right into the wall, this is a notable way to streamline the bedside table or desk setup with three full AC outlets. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, and the real star of the show being a 30W USB-C output. This makes it capable of topping off your entire setup, be it MacBook, Chromebook, smartphone, or other gear in your everyday carry. Head below for more.

Anker power strip discounts:

Though for even more power in your arsenal, Anker’s just-released PowerHouse 767 power station is also joining in on the savings this week with a more portable feature set. Stepping up far beyond what the lead deal can deliver, this flagship offering can power everything from your gear during blackouts to tailgates and camping trips and is now $400 off. That is then joined by several of Anker’s other latest power station releases, too, from $200.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Plug 3 Cube features:

Power up to 6 devices from any wall outlet thanks to PowerExtend’s 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port. The 30W USB-C port is equipped with Power Delivery to charge phones, tablets, and even some laptops at high speed. PowerExtend measures less than 2 ½ cubic inches and plugs straight into the wall, making it the perfect power option to take with you in your travel bag.

