Smartphone Accessories: Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds $50 (37% off), more

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $79 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen since December. In fact, it’s the second-best discount all-time, coming in at $10 below the lowest w’eve tracked. With up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge, the earbuds themselves will last for up to nine hours between charging with the case delivering the additional 31 hours of use. Packing Skull-iQ technology, you can share tunes with friends in real time, activate your smartphone’s voice assistant, or even trigger the camera of your device. On top of all that, these earbuds have built-in Tile tracking technology so you’ll never lose them so long as they can make a connection with your smartphone.

Meet the aptly named true wireless earbud for every part of your daily grind. Say hello to Grind™. Thanks to premium sound, hands-free voice control and a water/sweat-resistant build, these are truly your everyday, do-it-all earbuds. Features Skull-iQ Smart Voice Control technology to control audio, calls, Spotify Tap, and many other features hands-free (Compatible with smartphone devices on Android 10 or newer, and iOS 12 or newer). Relax, workout or run listening to your favorite tunes with crystal clear audio, gnarly bass and you’ll be listening for up to 40 hours on a single charge. The case holds 31 hours, the buds hold 9 hours of battery. With Tile technology, Skullcandy tech makes it super easy to track down either earbud and keep your gadgets safe! Download the Tile app and follow the instructions to activate.

