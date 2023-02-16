Smartphone Accessories: Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds $50 (37% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesHeadphonesSkullcandy
92% off From $1
icon

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $79 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen since December. In fact, it’s the second-best discount all-time, coming in at $10 below the lowest w’eve tracked. With up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge, the earbuds themselves will last for up to nine hours between charging with the case delivering the additional 31 hours of use. Packing Skull-iQ technology, you can share tunes with friends in real time, activate your smartphone’s voice assistant, or even trigger the camera of your device. On top of all that, these earbuds have built-in Tile tracking technology so you’ll never lose them so long as they can make a connection with your smartphone.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Meet the aptly named true wireless earbud for every part of your daily grind. Say hello to Grind™. Thanks to premium sound, hands-free voice control and a water/sweat-resistant build, these are truly your everyday, do-it-all earbuds. Features Skull-iQ Smart Voice Control technology to control audio, calls, Spotify Tap, and many other features hands-free (Compatible with smartphone devices on Android 10 or newer, and iOS 12 or newer). Relax, workout or run listening to your favorite tunes with crystal clear audio, gnarly bass and you’ll be listening for up to 40 hours on a single charge. The case holds 31 hours, the buds hold 9 hours of battery. With Tile technology, Skullcandy tech makes it super easy to track down either earbud and keep your gadgets safe! Download the Tile app and follow the instructions to activate.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Headphones Skullcandy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add Instant’s 6-qt. Electric Dutch Oven to your 2...
Save 24% on TP-Link’s Tri-Band Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 M...
Save $460 on the 55-inch LG 2022 model 120Hz evo OLED 4...
Wayfair President’s Day Sale is live! Save up to ...
Prop your new 16-inch MacBook Pro on this adjustable al...
Razer’s Kaira Dual Wireless Gaming Headset works ...
Complete your setup with new Amazon low on Elgato’...
9to5Toys Daily: February 16, 2022 – iPad Air 5 $99 of...
Load more...
Show More Comments