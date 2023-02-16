Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch complements your fitness journey with discount to $250 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $249.95 shipped in all three styles. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts to date at $50 off. Its the best we’ve seen since the start of the year and comes within $20 of that mention. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Arriving at a more affordable price point, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker that packs a more modest feature set over the full smartwatch build of the lead deal. It still delivers some notable specs like heart rate and sleep tracking, as well as the ability to keep tabs on SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design, which is now on sale for $130 at Amazon. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for another Android-friendly wearable to strap to your wrist, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles went up for sale earlier in the week and are now returning to all-time lows. With prices starting at $229, these are the latest fitness trackers from Samsung and come armed with a 3-in-1 bioactive sensor to pair with other wellness-monitoring tech and $51 in savings.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode

